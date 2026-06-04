STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Down 1.6% - Here's Why

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $74.71 and last traded at $78.4270. Approximately 12,789,946 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 9,842,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.71.

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STMicroelectronics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting STMicroelectronics this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Read Our Latest Report on STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 490.20 and a beta of 1.94. The stock's 50 day moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, March 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 3.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. STMicroelectronics's payout ratio is presently 193.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,532,428 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $273,211,000 after buying an additional 1,145,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156,161 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $159,691,000 after buying an additional 1,778,113 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,199,951 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $134,887,000 after buying an additional 1,196,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 43.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,348,569 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $132,240,000 after buying an additional 1,326,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 19.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,990,874 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $112,782,000 after buying an additional 641,327 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, formed through the 1987 merger of SGS Microelettronica and Thomson Semiconducteurs. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of semiconductor products and solutions that serve multiple end markets worldwide. ST's offerings span from basic components to integrated systems, emphasizing energy-efficient and high-performance devices for modern electronics.

Product categories include microcontrollers (notably the widely used STM32 family), analog and mixed-signal ICs, power MOSFETs and power-management devices, MEMS and sensors, image sensors, and discrete semiconductors.

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