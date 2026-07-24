Stock Repurchase Plan Authorized by Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG)

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG - Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, July 24th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Flagstar Bank, National Association from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on Flagstar Bank, National Association

Flagstar Bank, National Association Price Performance

NYSE FLG traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.85. 11,375,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,277,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. Flagstar Bank, National Association has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Flagstar Bank, National Association had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Flagstar Bank, National Association will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flagstar Bank, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Flagstar Bank, National Association's payout ratio is currently -18.18%.

Key Flagstar Bank, National Association News

Here are the key news stories impacting Flagstar Bank, National Association this week:

About Flagstar Bank, National Association

Flagstar Financial Corporation NYSE: FLG is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, provides a range of financial services across the United States. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Flagstar combines commercial banking, mortgage lending and servicing, and deposit products to serve individuals, businesses and public entities. As a publicly traded company, Flagstar leverages its banking charter and national mortgage platform to deliver tailored financial solutions through both digital and branch channels.

The company's mortgage business is one of the largest residential originators and servicers in the nation, offering retail, wholesale and correspondent lending channels.

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