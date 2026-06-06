Stock Traders Buy High Volume of AST SpaceMobile Call Options (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 235,216 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 44% compared to the average daily volume of 163,466 call options.

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Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $93.60 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $133.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.58 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.71. The company has a quick ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 18.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.43). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 573.67%.The business had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. AST SpaceMobile's quarterly revenue was up 1952.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $451,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 565,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,063,901.25. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $3,555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $422,180. This trade represents a 89.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $276,048,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,488,180 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,560,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,292 shares during the last quarter. Vodafone Ventures Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,413,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,661,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,199 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $328,749,000 after acquiring an additional 402,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,951,685 shares of the company's stock valued at $287,011,000 after acquiring an additional 350,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $81.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASTS

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

Further Reading

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