Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 147,315 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 17% compared to the average volume of 126,270 call options.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RKLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered Rocket Lab from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Rocket Lab from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Clear Str raised Rocket Lab to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on RKLB

Rocket Lab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Completed Mynaric acquisition—Rocket Lab closed its purchase of Mynaric, adding laser optical communications to its space‑systems portfolio and signaling an intent to scale production for commercial and government customers. This expands addressable markets and vertical integration. GlobeNewswire: Mynaric Acquisition

Completed Mynaric acquisition—Rocket Lab closed its purchase of Mynaric, adding laser optical communications to its space‑systems portfolio and signaling an intent to scale production for commercial and government customers. This expands addressable markets and vertical integration. Positive Sentiment: Gauss electric thruster debut—Rocket Lab introduced the Gauss high‑volume satellite thruster and is building capacity to produce 200+ units/year, expanding recurring hardware revenue and catering to both commercial and national‑security satellites. Yahoo: Gauss Thruster

Gauss electric thruster debut—Rocket Lab introduced the Gauss high‑volume satellite thruster and is building capacity to produce 200+ units/year, expanding recurring hardware revenue and catering to both commercial and national‑security satellites. Positive Sentiment: Defense/commercial contract momentum—Reports cite a ~$190M block‑buy for 20 HASTE hypersonic test flights (MACH‑TB 2.0), plus new multi‑launch deals (e.g., BlackSky), pushing backlog above ~$2B and >70 missions — giving multi‑year revenue visibility and supporting higher forecasts. QuiverQuant: Contract Momentum & Analyst Optimism

Defense/commercial contract momentum—Reports cite a ~$190M block‑buy for 20 HASTE hypersonic test flights (MACH‑TB 2.0), plus new multi‑launch deals (e.g., BlackSky), pushing backlog above ~$2B and >70 missions — giving multi‑year revenue visibility and supporting higher forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call‑option buying—Traders bought ~147K call options (≈+17% vs. typical), indicating bullish short‑term positioning and speculative interest that can amplify upward moves.

Unusually heavy call‑option buying—Traders bought ~147K call options (≈+17% vs. typical), indicating bullish short‑term positioning and speculative interest that can amplify upward moves. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and Citi coverage—Recent analyst upgrades, raised targets and at least one Citigroup upgrade are drawing incremental buying in this high‑beta name and helping momentum. Blockonomi: Upgrade & Coverage

Analyst upgrades and Citi coverage—Recent analyst upgrades, raised targets and at least one Citigroup upgrade are drawing incremental buying in this high‑beta name and helping momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Inclusion in new space ETF (ORBX)—Rocket Lab is among 28 pure‑play space names in the new ORBX fund, which could support steady passive inflows but is unlikely to move the stock dramatically on its own. Blockonomi: ORBX ETF

Inclusion in new space ETF (ORBX)—Rocket Lab is among 28 pure‑play space names in the new ORBX fund, which could support steady passive inflows but is unlikely to move the stock dramatically on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Technicals improving—RKLB reclaimed key moving averages (20/50‑day); a move above ~$78 is cited as a potential breakout trigger for further gains. MarketBeat: Technicals

Technicals improving—RKLB reclaimed key moving averages (20/50‑day); a move above ~$78 is cited as a potential breakout trigger for further gains. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling—Public filings show many insider sales over the past six months (numerous executives sold shares, with few/zero purchases), which can concern investors about lock‑up liquidity or personal diversification. QuiverQuant: Insider Activity

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

Shares of Rocket Lab stock traded up $8.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.62. 27,862,297 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,524,555. Rocket Lab has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.85 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Insider Activity

In other Rocket Lab news, Director Merline Saintil sold 18,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,360,175.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 261,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,201.12. This represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $4,366,354.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,296,824 shares in the company, valued at $90,245,982.16. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,449 shares of company stock worth $16,487,233. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,125,910 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $580,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,308,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter worth $341,036,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Rocket Lab by 818.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,190,132 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,755 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Rocket Lab by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,200,726 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,130,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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