Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Coeur Mining Call Options (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 45,895 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 43% compared to the average volume of 32,005 call options.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.67.

Read Our Latest Report on CDE

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDE traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,726,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,343,592. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.24. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.39.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.31%.The company had revenue of $856.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $815.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 137.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company's stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining's portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

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