Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 132,054 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 74% compared to the typical volume of 75,832 call options.

Get Citigroup alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC restated a "buy" rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on C

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This trade represents a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 87.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.52. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,108,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,879,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $61.30 and a fifty-two week high of $132.86. The business's 50 day moving average price is $113.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.68. The company has a market cap of $225.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Trending Headlines about Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat — Citi reported EPS of $3.06 and revenue of $24.63B (up ~14% YoY), with profit jumping ~42% as trading and investment‑banking fees surged; the beat is the main catalyst for the rally. Citigroup profit jumps 42%

Q1 earnings beat — Citi reported EPS of $3.06 and revenue of $24.63B (up ~14% YoY), with profit jumping ~42% as trading and investment‑banking fees surged; the beat is the main catalyst for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street backing — Multiple firms raised price targets this week (Goldman Sachs, Truist, Wells Fargo), reinforcing investor confidence after the blowout quarter. Citi Gets Triple Price Target Boosts

Wall Street backing — Multiple firms raised price targets this week (Goldman Sachs, Truist, Wells Fargo), reinforcing investor confidence after the blowout quarter. Positive Sentiment: Momentum & technicals — Shares have hit 52‑week highs amid the earnings beat and trading strength, attracting momentum flows. Citigroup Stock Hits 52-Week High

Momentum & technicals — Shares have hit 52‑week highs amid the earnings beat and trading strength, attracting momentum flows. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call buying — Traders bought a large block of call options ( ~132k contracts), signaling short‑term bullish positioning that can amplify upward moves if momentum continues.

Unusually heavy call buying — Traders bought a large block of call options ( ~132k contracts), signaling short‑term bullish positioning that can amplify upward moves if momentum continues. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic/business updates — Citi remains active in client finance initiatives (e.g., a new 1.6B rand / $98M local‑currency facility in South Africa with the IFC), which supports franchise growth but is not a near‑term earnings catalyst. IFC, Citigroup sign $98M facility

Strategic/business updates — Citi remains active in client finance initiatives (e.g., a new 1.6B rand / $98M local‑currency facility in South Africa with the IFC), which supports franchise growth but is not a near‑term earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Full call/transcript available — Management provided upbeat commentary on trading, wealth and transformation progress; investors can review the transcript/slides for detail on guidance and capital plans. Q1 earnings call transcript

Full call/transcript available — Management provided upbeat commentary on trading, wealth and transformation progress; investors can review the transcript/slides for detail on guidance and capital plans. Negative Sentiment: Sectors risks — Analysts warn of persistent net interest margin (NIM) pressure across banks and some brokers have trimmed longer‑run earnings forecasts for the group, a risk to sustained upside if funding costs remain elevated. Bank stocks under pressure on NIM

Sectors risks — Analysts warn of persistent net interest margin (NIM) pressure across banks and some brokers have trimmed longer‑run earnings forecasts for the group, a risk to sustained upside if funding costs remain elevated. Negative Sentiment: Profitability headwinds & credit exposure — Some coverage noted higher expenses, rising credit costs and a weaker capital ratio profile despite the beat; Citi also disclosed ~$22B of private‑credit exposure, which investors should monitor for credit and liquidity risk. $22B private-credit exposure

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Citigroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Citigroup wasn't on the list.

While Citigroup currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here