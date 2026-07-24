Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 12,356 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 446% compared to the average daily volume of 2,263 call options.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Capricor Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CAPR traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.91. 1,098,060 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,198. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.52. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $40.37.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Anthony Bergmann sold 24,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $732,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $340,954.74. This trade represents a 68.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,658 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Capricor Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 280.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,748 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company's stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cell and exosome-based therapeutics for cardiovascular and rare diseases. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, the company leverages proprietary cardiosphere-derived cell (CDC) technology to address conditions characterized by inflammation, fibrosis, and tissue degeneration. Since its founding, Capricor has advanced its lead candidate through multiple clinical trials and has built a pipeline that spans both cell therapy and extracellular vesicle (exosome) platforms.

The company's leading product candidate, CAP-1002, comprises allogeneic CDCs and is being evaluated in indications such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and COVID-19-related heart injury.

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