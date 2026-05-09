Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

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Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $61.51 and a 12 month high of $83.83. The stock's 50 day moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average is $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 25.06%.The company had revenue of $102.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Stock Yards Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $710,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 126,497 shares of the bank's stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 12,937 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,677 shares of the bank's stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,962 shares of the bank's stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company's stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, operating through its principal subsidiary, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co As a community-oriented financial institution, the company offers a full suite of banking services tailored to individual consumers, small to mid-sized businesses, and municipalities. Its mission centers on fostering long-term client relationships through personalized service, local decision-making, and a commitment to sustainable growth in the markets it serves.

The bank's core products include a variety of deposit accounts ranging from personal checking and savings to commercial money market and time deposit offerings.

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