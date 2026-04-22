Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Issues Earnings Results

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $102.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.18 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 24.83%.

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Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

SYBT opened at $70.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.89 and a 200 day moving average of $67.22. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $83.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.95%.

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYBT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Hovde Group raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stock Yards Bancorp has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $77.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYBT

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, operating through its principal subsidiary, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co As a community-oriented financial institution, the company offers a full suite of banking services tailored to individual consumers, small to mid-sized businesses, and municipalities. Its mission centers on fostering long-term client relationships through personalized service, local decision-making, and a commitment to sustainable growth in the markets it serves.

The bank's core products include a variety of deposit accounts ranging from personal checking and savings to commercial money market and time deposit offerings.

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