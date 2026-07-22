Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to post earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $111.6590 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 25.06%.The firm had revenue of $102.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $108.18 million. On average, analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.68. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $83.83.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Stock Yards Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is 26.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, President Philip Poindexter sold 1,221 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $86,300.28. Following the transaction, the president owned 53,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,615.68. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $76.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, operating through its principal subsidiary, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co As a community-oriented financial institution, the company offers a full suite of banking services tailored to individual consumers, small to mid-sized businesses, and municipalities. Its mission centers on fostering long-term client relationships through personalized service, local decision-making, and a commitment to sustainable growth in the markets it serves.

The bank's core products include a variety of deposit accounts ranging from personal checking and savings to commercial money market and time deposit offerings.

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