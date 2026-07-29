Go Pro
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Stoneridge (SRI) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Stoneridge logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stoneridge is expected to report Q2 2026 results after market close on August 5. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.08 per share on revenue of approximately $161.8 million, with a conference call scheduled for August 6.
  • The auto-parts maker sharply missed its prior-quarter earnings estimate, reporting a loss of $0.75 per share versus expectations for a $0.01 profit, despite revenue of $160.85 million exceeding forecasts.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: Stoneridge has a consensus “Reduce” rating, while shares recently traded at $7.41 within a 52-week range of $4.60 to $9.71. Two directors recently purchased 5,000 shares each.
  • Interested in Stoneridge? Here are five stocks we like better.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Stoneridge to post earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $161.8460 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $160.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 22.50% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. On average, analysts expect Stoneridge to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stoneridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.02. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $209.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Stoneridge

Insider Transactions at Stoneridge

In other Stoneridge news, Director William M. Lasky acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $37,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 192,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,288.36. This trade represents a 2.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ira C. Kaplan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 100,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,346.84. The trade was a 5.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoneridge

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Stoneridge by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 196,755 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company's stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stoneridge, Inc NYSE: SRI is a global developer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components for the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. The company's product offerings span a range of safety, convenience and control systems, delivering tailored solutions that help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) meet increasingly stringent regulatory and performance requirements.

Among Stoneridge's core products are rearview and side-view mirror systems, camera-based advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and interior and exterior lighting solutions.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Stoneridge Right Now?

Before you consider Stoneridge, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stoneridge wasn't on the list.

While Stoneridge currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines