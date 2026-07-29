Stoneridge (SRI) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Stoneridge to post earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $161.8460 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $160.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 22.50% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. On average, analysts expect Stoneridge to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Stoneridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.02. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $209.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $16.00.

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Insider Transactions at Stoneridge

In other Stoneridge news, Director William M. Lasky acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $37,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 192,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,288.36. This trade represents a 2.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ira C. Kaplan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 100,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,346.84. The trade was a 5.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoneridge

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Stoneridge by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 196,755 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company's stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc NYSE: SRI is a global developer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components for the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. The company's product offerings span a range of safety, convenience and control systems, delivering tailored solutions that help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) meet increasingly stringent regulatory and performance requirements.

Among Stoneridge's core products are rearview and side-view mirror systems, camera-based advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and interior and exterior lighting solutions.

Further Reading

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