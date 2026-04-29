StoneX Group (SNEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect StoneX Group to post earnings of $1.30 per share and revenue of $1.2684 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 16.43%. On average, analysts expect StoneX Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

StoneX Group Stock Down 1.1%

SNEX stock opened at $104.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.42. StoneX Group has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $107.92. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $103.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded StoneX Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on StoneX Group from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of StoneX Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of StoneX Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of StoneX Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $122.00.

Get Our Latest Report on StoneX Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Sean Michael Oconnor sold 40,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 854,127 shares in the company, valued at $106,723,168.65. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Lowry Maurer sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $4,995,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 90,331 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,280,535.28. This represents a 30.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,625 shares of company stock worth $17,903,453. Insiders own 11.79% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneX Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $634,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $572,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at $494,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the second quarter worth $375,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc NASDAQ: SNEX is a global financial services firm offering execution, risk management, advisory and post-trade solutions across commodities, currencies, securities and digital assets. The company serves commercial businesses, institutional clients and financial intermediaries, providing market access and tailored services designed to help clients manage price risk, optimize working capital and execute complex transactions.

StoneX operates through several core segments.

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