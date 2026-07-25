Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Update

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY - Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,324 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the June 30th total of 33,642 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,503 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stora Enso Oyj currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj Price Performance

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.79 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj is a Finland‐based provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper. The company draws on centuries of forest industry experience and leverages sustainable practices to produce a wide array of products, including paperboard for consumer goods, specialty papers for printing and publishing, and pulp for industrial applications. Its portfolio also encompasses wood products such as cross-laminated timber, sawn timber and building components, designed to meet growing demand for environmentally friendly construction materials.

Formed through the 1998 merger of Swedish mining and forestry giant Stora and Finnish paper maker Enso, Stora Enso combines deep heritage with ongoing investments in innovation.

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