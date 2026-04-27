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Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Trading Down 5.2% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Stora Enso Oyj logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 5.2% to $11.33 mid-day with just 434 shares traded—about 99% below average volume—and the price is below both the 50‑day ($12.30) and 200‑day ($12.05) moving averages.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: one Buy, three Hold and one Sell give a MarketBeat consensus of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.80, while Goldman Sachs flagged a "strong sell" as Citigroup maintained a Buy.
  • Recent results were mixed: the company missed EPS expectations (−$0.03 vs. $0.04 expected) but beat revenue ($2.66B vs. $2.26B), with analysts projecting about $0.67 EPS for the fiscal year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY - Get Free Report) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.33 and last traded at $11.33. 434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 32,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.9530.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEOAY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Stora Enso Oyj to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 7.58%.The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. On average, analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Stora Enso Oyj is a Finland‐based provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper. The company draws on centuries of forest industry experience and leverages sustainable practices to produce a wide array of products, including paperboard for consumer goods, specialty papers for printing and publishing, and pulp for industrial applications. Its portfolio also encompasses wood products such as cross-laminated timber, sawn timber and building components, designed to meet growing demand for environmentally friendly construction materials.

Formed through the 1998 merger of Swedish mining and forestry giant Stora and Finnish paper maker Enso, Stora Enso combines deep heritage with ongoing investments in innovation.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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