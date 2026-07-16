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Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Stora Enso Oyj logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stora Enso Oyj is scheduled to report quarterly earnings on Thursday, July 23, with analysts expecting $0.1574 per share on $2.8013 billion in revenue.
  • In its previous quarter, the company posted $0.06 EPS, which missed estimates, while revenue of $2.78 billion came in above expectations.
  • Wall Street sentiment is mixed, with an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.80; the stock was recently up 2.0% and opened at $10.80.
  • Five stocks we like better than Stora Enso Oyj.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its resultson Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Stora Enso Oyj to post earnings of $0.1574 per share and revenue of $2.8013 billion for the quarter.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 6.63%. On average, analysts expect Stora Enso Oyj to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.64. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $14.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEOAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Stora Enso Oyj to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SEOAY

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stora Enso Oyj is a Finland‐based provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper. The company draws on centuries of forest industry experience and leverages sustainable practices to produce a wide array of products, including paperboard for consumer goods, specialty papers for printing and publishing, and pulp for industrial applications. Its portfolio also encompasses wood products such as cross-laminated timber, sawn timber and building components, designed to meet growing demand for environmentally friendly construction materials.

Formed through the 1998 merger of Swedish mining and forestry giant Stora and Finnish paper maker Enso, Stora Enso combines deep heritage with ongoing investments in innovation.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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