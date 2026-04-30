Stratasys (SSYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $131.8160 million for the quarter. Stratasys has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.950--0.760 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 18.92%.The company had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $139.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Stratasys's revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stratasys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stratasys Trading Down 1.2%

Stratasys stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Stratasys has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.81. The business's fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Stratasys by 3.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 212,555 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Stratasys by 41.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,395 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 96,731 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Stratasys by 17.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,902 shares of the technology company's stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Stratasys in the second quarter worth about $1,708,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Stratasys in the second quarter worth about $574,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Stratasys from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Stratasys from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.33.

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About Stratasys

Stratasys, Inc is a global leader in additive manufacturing and 3D printing solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of technologies and materials for rapid prototyping and production. Founded in 1989 by Scott and Lisa Crump, the company pioneered fused deposition modeling (FDM) and has since expanded its capabilities to include PolyJet, stereolithography and metal deposition systems. Stratasys serves a broad array of customers, from small design studios to major industrial manufacturers, enabling accelerated product development and on-demand part production.

The company's product line encompasses both desktop and industrial-grade 3D printers, dedicated support materials and proprietary software designed to streamline the digital manufacturing workflow.

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