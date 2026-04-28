Stratec Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Stratec ETR: SBS executives told investors its 2025 results reflected a “very challenging environment,” citing geopolitical uncertainty, shifting customer ordering behavior and lingering supply chain strains, while emphasizing a pipeline of upcoming system launches and operational initiatives aimed at restoring historical profitability over the coming years.

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2025 results: revenue slipped, adjusted profitability stayed within guidance

Chief Executive Officer Marcus Wolfinger said 2025 was “impacted by geopolitics and uncertainties in the global markets,” affecting not only supply chains and sales, but also customer decision-making and development pipelines. Despite that, Wolfinger said the company’s top line was “kept stable and with that, robust,” and that profitability was “satisfactory” given the lack of scale benefits.

Chief Financial Officer Tanja Bücherl reported revenue of roughly EUR 251 million, down 2.6% year over year, or down 1.1% on a constant-currency basis. Adjusted profitability declined versus 2024, with Bücherl reporting:

Adjusted EBIT of about EUR 25.2 million , for an adjusted EBIT margin of 10% (down from 13% in 2024).

of about , for an (down from 13% in 2024). “Adjusted EBIT” at a higher level of EUR 40.6 million with a 16.2% margin (down from 19.1% in the prior year), as presented in the company’s materials.

Bücherl attributed the margin decline primarily to an unusually high earnings contribution from Development and Services and Service Parts in 2024 that was not repeated in 2025, along with product mix, higher input costs and currency effects. She noted the company still landed “at the lower end of our initial guidance for the adjusted EBIT margin of 10%–12%,” crediting ongoing cost management.

Reported earnings hit by write-offs and impairments

Management highlighted a large gap between adjusted and reported results due to one-time items. Starting from adjusted EBIT of EUR 25.2 million, Bücherl listed:

PPA amortization of EUR 3.1 million

of Extraordinary inventory write-off of EUR 4.3 million

of Impairments on intangible assets of EUR 6.1 million (non-cash)

of (non-cash) Consulting and reorganization costs of about EUR 2.5 million

Those items resulted in reported EBIT of EUR 9.1 million and a “slight negative consolidated net income,” Bücherl said, adding that the company was presenting the reconciliation transparently because adjusted results better reflect operational profitability.

On the impairment, Bücherl said it was “mainly related to a delayed market launch and reduced sales potential for one product family of the Diatron brand.” In the Q&A, she specified it related to a niche area the company “wanted to enter” in veterinary, citing cost increases tied to delays and lower revenue expectations for the project.

Business trends: immunoassay strength, MDx stabilizing; ordering patterns remain volatile

Bücherl said demand for MDx systems continued to stabilize after COVID-19 disruptions, while immunoassay systems showed growth. She called the performance “particularly encouraging” toward the end of the year, noting double-digit growth in fourth-quarter system sales.

At the same time, she said global trade uncertainty and geopolitical tensions continued to weigh on customer ordering behavior and supply chains. In Service Parts and Consumables, she described “volatile ordering patterns” tied largely to customers’ logistics and cash-flow optimization.

Cash flow, inventory and refinancing

Operating cash flow was negative EUR 0.4 million in 2025, significantly below 2024, driven by what Bücherl described as a “very strong back-end loaded” year that increased trade receivables, with cash collection expected later in early 2026. Inventories remained elevated but declined to about EUR 130 million at year-end.

Net financial debt rose to roughly EUR 112 million, with net debt to EBITDA increasing to 3.3 from 1.9 the prior year, while the equity ratio stood at around 55.7%. Bücherl said the company completed refinancing of a bridge loan and signed a new EUR 125 million syndicated loan, which she said supports financial flexibility as Stratec works to improve cash flow and debt metrics via strict working capital management.

Wolfinger also pointed to inventory dynamics that may not return to historical levels, citing faster component obsolescence and customer-driven “last time buys.” He said about 10% of elevated inventories related to such last-time buys, typically paid by customers but held on Stratec’s balance sheet.

Outlook: back-end loaded 2026, medium-to-high single-digit growth; margin expansion targets through 2030

For 2026, Wolfinger guided to medium- to high-single-digit sales growth on a constant-currency basis and an EBIT margin around the prior-year level of 10%. He cautioned that growth is expected to “predominantly materialize in the second half of the year,” and warned of a “sharp reduction in sales” in the first quarter, with a related profitability dip.

Asked to quantify the Q1 decline, Wolfinger said he wanted to be “super careful,” but suggested that using the level of Q1 2024 revenue as a reference point would be a “rough guidance” for the top line. He stressed the weaker Q1 outlook was not due to pulling forward demand into late 2025.

Looking longer term, Wolfinger laid out expectations for a 6%–8% growth period between 2026 and 2028, followed by a 10%–12% CAGR for 2028 to 2030. He said growth would be driven primarily by instrumentation sales as multiple programs reach the market, with recurring revenue from Service Parts and Consumables expected to accelerate as the installed base grows again.

Wolfinger also highlighted that Stratec’s forecast “does not take into account any revenues from analyzer systems in the OEM setups” where agreements are not yet signed or orders not yet placed.

On profitability, Wolfinger reiterated targets for adjusted EBIT margin of at least 13% by 2028 and at least 15% by 2030. Bücherl said the margin plan assumes 260 basis points of headwinds from exchange rates and sales mix through 2028, offset by “business excellence” measures, including about 100 basis points from commercial initiatives and portfolio optimization and about 460 basis points from operational excellence and improved capacity utilization.

The company said it intends to keep its dividend proposal stable at EUR 0.60 per share, subject to approval at the annual general meeting in June.

About Stratec ETR: SBS

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers; and offers complex consumables for diagnostics and medical applications. The company was formerly known as STRATEC Biomedical AG and changed its name to Stratec SE in December 2018.

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