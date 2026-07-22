Strategic Education (STRA) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Strategic Education to announce earnings of $1.79 per share and revenue of $327.5450 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.09). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 10.21%.The firm had revenue of $305.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Strategic Education to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Strategic Education Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of STRA opened at $75.54 on Wednesday. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $69.70 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.31.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Strategic Education's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Strategic Education news, insider Christa Hokenson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,195 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,600. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael Thawley acquired 665 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.71 per share, with a total value of $48,352.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $883,717.34. This trade represents a 5.79% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 88.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Strategic Education by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 387 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 1,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,050 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STRA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Strategic Education from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Strategic Education presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $88.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Strategic Education

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc is a publicly traded higher education services holding company headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. Through its primary operating subsidiaries, Strayer University and Capella University, the company delivers degree programs and professional development opportunities to working adults. Its offerings span undergraduate and graduate degrees, certificates, continuing education, and workforce training in fields such as business, technology, health services, education, and public administration.

Strayer University, with a network of physical campuses across the United States complemented by an online platform, provides associate’s through doctoral degrees designed to accommodate non-traditional students.

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