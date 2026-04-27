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Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Trading Down 8.7% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Strategic Minerals logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 8.7% on Monday to GBX 5.65 (intraday low GBX 5.50) with 55,337,973 shares traded, a 48% increase versus average volume.
  • The stock shows a market cap of £159.26m and a P/E of 9.2, but carries a very high debt-to-equity ratio (13.25) and tight liquidity (quick ratio 1.49; current ratio 0.98).
  • Strategic Minerals is a producing minerals company operating mainly in the UK and USA and is focused on advancing the Redmoor Tungsten‑Tin‑Copper project using cash flow from its US operations.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Strategic Minerals.

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.50 and last traded at GBX 5.65. 55,337,973 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 37,283,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.19.

Strategic Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £159.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.76.

About Strategic Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Minerals (AIM: SML; USOTC: SMCDY) is a producing minerals company, actively developing strategic projects in the UK, United States and Australia. In 2012, the company commenced production at its first magnetite operation, the Cobre stockpile in New Mexico, USA. Currently, the company's main countries of operation are the UK and USA. In March 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of the Leigh Creek Copper Mine situated in the copper rich belt of South Australia. The company continues to seek opportunities to monetise the asset. In 2019, the company completed the 100% acquisition of Cornwall Resources Limited and the Redmoor Tungsten-Tin-Copper Project, with a 2019 JORC-compliant, Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 11.7Mt at 1.17% Tin equivalent, made up of Tungsten, Tin and Copper. Strategic Minerals' primary objective is to utilise cash flow from existing operations in the USA to accelerate development of the Redmoor Tungsten-Tin-Copper Project in Cornwall, UK with world-class potential.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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