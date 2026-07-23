Strategy (MSTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.7850 per share and revenue of $121.8840 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. Strategy's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($16.49) EPS. On average, analysts expect Strategy to post $57 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Strategy Price Performance

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $100.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 3.54. Strategy has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $424.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.10.

Strategy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $136.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Strategy from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Strategy from $163.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $266.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Strategy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Strategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 33,062 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $3,925,451.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 68,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,669.09. This trade represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 93,738 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $11,129,512.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 119,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,238,695.25. The trade was a 43.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,166 shares of company stock worth $1,014,265 and have sold 181,522 shares worth $23,448,502. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategy in the second quarter worth $396,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy during the second quarter worth $202,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,905 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $16,125,000 after buying an additional 22,999 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Strategy by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,215 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $7,767,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Strategy by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company's stock.

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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