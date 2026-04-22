Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $163.97, but opened at $174.93. Strategy shares last traded at $181.0410, with a volume of 5,483,864 shares trading hands.

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Strategy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Strategy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Truist Financial set a $268.00 price target on Strategy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $185.00 target price on Strategy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Strategy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $327.00.

View Our Latest Report on Strategy

Strategy Stock Up 9.0%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 3.55.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $46.02 by ($88.95). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 806.34%.The business had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.03) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Strategy Inc will post 80.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $456,350.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,938.59. This represents a 12.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $444,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,658,200. The trade was a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,452 shares of company stock worth $2,338,569. Insiders own 8.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Strategy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,062,886 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,656,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,611 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Strategy by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,868 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,132,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Strategy by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,008,535 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,064,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Strategy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,127,301 shares of the software maker's stock worth $931,043,000 after acquiring an additional 138,253 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Strategy by 373.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,790,702 shares of the software maker's stock worth $727,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,340 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

Further Reading

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