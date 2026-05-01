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Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Strathcona Resources logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Strathcona's shares recently crossed above their 50‑day moving average, trading as high as C$42.77 (last C$42.68) on volume of 434,361 shares and rising about 4.3%.
  • Analysts are mixed but leaning positive — National Bank raised its target to C$69 (outperform), TD upgraded to "strong‑buy" and RBC lifted its target to C$49, while Jefferies cut to C$26; the consensus is a Moderate Buy with a C$39.14 target.
  • The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.30 (annualized $1.20) for a 2.8% yield and ~27% payout ratio, and shows a market cap of C$9.14B with a P/E of 10.04.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR - Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$37.22 and traded as high as C$42.77. Strathcona Resources shares last traded at C$42.68, with a volume of 434,361 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCR shares. Roth Mkm set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$41.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities raised shares of Strathcona Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$36.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$39.14.

View Our Latest Report on SCR

Strathcona Resources Stock Up 4.3%

The business's fifty day moving average price is C$37.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.61.

Strathcona Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Strathcona Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

About Strathcona Resources

(Get Free Report)

Strathcona is one of North America's fastest growing pure play heavy oil producers with operations focused on thermal oil and enhanced oil recovery. Strathcona is built on an innovative approach to growth achieved through the consolidation and development of long-life assets. The Company has three operations, including Cold Lake, Lloydminster Thermal and Lloydminster Conventional. Strathcona is a major producer in the Cold Lake region of Alberta. Our operations include thermal oil producing assets at Lindbergh, Orion and Tucker, with production from best-in-class steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) oil assets.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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