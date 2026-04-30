Strattec Security (STRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share and revenue of $140.35 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $137.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Strattec Security had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 12.33%. On average, analysts expect Strattec Security to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Strattec Security Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRT opened at $74.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. Strattec Security has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $92.50. The business's fifty day moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Strattec Security in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Strattec Security from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Freedom Capital cut Strattec Security from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Strattec Security from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Strattec Security during the second quarter valued at $92,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Strattec Security during the second quarter valued at $106,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Strattec Security during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Strattec Security during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company's stock.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation is a Wisconsin‐based designer and manufacturer of mechanical and electronic locking systems for the global automotive market. Established more than five decades ago, the company supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket with a broad portfolio of lock and key solutions tailored to passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles.

The company's product range includes mechanical locking systems such as door lock cylinders, ignition lock modules, key blanks and door handles, as well as electromechanical and keyless‐entry systems.

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