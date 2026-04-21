Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Major Shareholder Sells $1,328,803.54 in Stock

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS - Get Free Report) major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 44,323 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $1,328,803.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,031,741 shares in the company, valued at $30,931,595.18. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 4,483 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $134,579.66.

On Thursday, April 16th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 29,788 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $895,725.16.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 10,243 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $310,362.90.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 3,148 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $94,691.84.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 9,400 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $283,598.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 5,417 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $163,105.87.

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Stratus Properties Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of STRS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.97. 27,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,187. The company has a market cap of $239.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm's 50 day moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average is $25.57. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 40.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratus Properties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 348.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratus Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,488 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,465 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Stratus Properties from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stratus Properties from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stratus Properties currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STRS

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties, Inc NASDAQ: STRS is a publicly traded real estate investment and management company focused on acquiring, owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties in the United States. The company targets net‐lease assets in the office, industrial and retail sectors, seeking long-term, creditworthy tenants under triple-net leases that transfer property-related expenses to lessees. Stratus Properties employs a disciplined investment strategy designed to generate stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its initial public offering in 2014, Stratus Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties across major metropolitan and secondary markets.

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