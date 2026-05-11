Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Major Shareholder Sells $21,621.60 in Stock

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS - Get Free Report) major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 720 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $21,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 981,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,463,303.87. This represents a 0.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 10,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $297,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 4,916 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $147,627.48.

On Monday, April 27th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 20,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 493 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $14,883.67.

On Friday, April 24th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 10,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $298,900.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 4,483 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $134,579.66.

On Friday, April 17th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 44,323 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $1,328,803.54.

On Thursday, April 16th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 29,788 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $895,725.16.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 10,243 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $310,362.90.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 3,148 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $94,691.84.

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Stratus Properties Trading Down 0.9%

STRS stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $29.56. 31,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,792. Stratus Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The business's fifty day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on STRS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stratus Properties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Stratus Properties from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on STRS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratus Properties

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRS. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,428 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,136 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,488 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratus Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratus Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties, Inc NASDAQ: STRS is a publicly traded real estate investment and management company focused on acquiring, owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties in the United States. The company targets net‐lease assets in the office, industrial and retail sectors, seeking long-term, creditworthy tenants under triple-net leases that transfer property-related expenses to lessees. Stratus Properties employs a disciplined investment strategy designed to generate stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its initial public offering in 2014, Stratus Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties across major metropolitan and secondary markets.

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