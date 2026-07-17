Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.69 and traded as low as $20.21. Stratus Properties shares last traded at $20.67, with a volume of 104,426 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STRS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Stratus Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stratus Properties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on STRS

Stratus Properties Stock Down 0.1%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $164.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 74.96%.The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Stratus Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 28,720 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $790,087.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 784,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,589,765.47. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Joseph sold 3,380 shares of Stratus Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $93,862.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,286 shares in the company, valued at $63,482.22. This trade represents a 59.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 250,324 shares of company stock valued at $7,100,127 over the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratus Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stratus Properties by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,286 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,770 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the first quarter worth $383,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,395 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties, Inc NASDAQ: STRS is a publicly traded real estate investment and management company focused on acquiring, owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties in the United States. The company targets net‐lease assets in the office, industrial and retail sectors, seeking long-term, creditworthy tenants under triple-net leases that transfer property-related expenses to lessees. Stratus Properties employs a disciplined investment strategy designed to generate stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its initial public offering in 2014, Stratus Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties across major metropolitan and secondary markets.

Further Reading

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