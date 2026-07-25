Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS - Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.48 and traded as low as $19.57. Stratus Properties shares last traded at $19.82, with a volume of 73,408 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

STRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Stratus Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Stratus Properties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Trading Down 0.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $158.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 74.96%.The company had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.

Stratus Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 13th.

Insider Transactions at Stratus Properties

In other news, Director James Joseph sold 3,380 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $93,862.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,482.22. This represents a 59.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 28,720 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $790,087.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 784,797 shares in the company, valued at $21,589,765.47. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,348 shares of company stock worth $6,651,763. Insiders own 10.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Stratus Properties by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 348.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stratus Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Stratus Properties by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,488 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Stratus Properties by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,465 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company's stock.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties, Inc NASDAQ: STRS is a publicly traded real estate investment and management company focused on acquiring, owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties in the United States. The company targets net‐lease assets in the office, industrial and retail sectors, seeking long-term, creditworthy tenants under triple-net leases that transfer property-related expenses to lessees. Stratus Properties employs a disciplined investment strategy designed to generate stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its initial public offering in 2014, Stratus Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties across major metropolitan and secondary markets.

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