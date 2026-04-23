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Streaming Stocks To Follow Today - April 23rd

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Spotify Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat flags Spotify (SPOT), Roku (ROKU) and Franco‑Nevada (FNV) as the streaming stocks to watch today based on the highest dollar trading volume in recent days.
  • Media streaming stocks are typically growth‑oriented and driven by subscription or ad revenue, so their valuations are highly sensitive to subscriber growth, engagement and content costs, making them often volatile.
  • Important distinction: Franco‑Nevada is a gold‑focused royalty and streaming company (mining/energy exposure), so its "streaming" business is materially different from media/content streamers like Spotify and Roku.
  • Five stocks we like better than Spotify Technology.

Spotify Technology, Roku, and Franco-Nevada are the three Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is delivering audio, video, gaming or other content over the internet on a continuous, on‑demand basis (for example, Netflix, Spotify, or Twitch). For investors, these tend to be growth‑oriented, subscription- or ad‑revenue‑driven firms whose valuations depend heavily on subscriber growth, engagement and content costs, making them often volatile and sensitive to competition and churn. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Roku (ROKU)

Roku, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Franco-Nevada (FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FNV

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Spotify Technology Right Now?

Before you consider Spotify Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Spotify Technology wasn't on the list.

While Spotify Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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