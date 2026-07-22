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Strive (NASDAQ:ASST) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at TD Cowen

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
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Key Points

  • TD Cowen lowered its price target on Strive from $32.00 to $28.00 but kept a buy rating, implying about 122.7% upside from the previous close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mostly positive overall: five analysts rate the stock Buy, one rates it Hold, and one rates it Sell, with an average target price of $27.60.
  • Strive shares fell to $12.57 on Wednesday, while the company also reported a recent quarterly EPS miss and continued weak profitability, despite revenue coming in slightly above expectations.
  • Interested in Strive? Here are five stocks we like better.

Strive (NASDAQ:ASST - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's price target suggests a potential upside of 122.72% from the stock's previous close.

ASST has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Strive in a research note on Monday, June 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Strive from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of Strive from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Strive from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Strive from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.60.

Get Our Latest Report on ASST

Strive Price Performance

ASST stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.57. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,642,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,852. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company's fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $918.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 13.22. Strive has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $252.00.

Strive (NASDAQ:ASST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($5.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.73 million. Strive had a negative net margin of 9,655.92% and a negative return on equity of 139.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Strive will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strive

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Strive in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,375,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Strive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,481,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strive by 939.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,755,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105,295 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Fox Capital LLC purchased a new position in Strive in the fourth quarter worth about $2,325,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Strive by 3,418.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,859 shares of the company's stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company's stock.

About Strive

(Get Free Report)

Asset Entities, Inc NASDAQ: ASST is a specialty finance company that acquires, originates and services asset-backed loans and receivables across a range of industry sectors. The firm focuses on structuring and managing credit portfolios in equipment finance, commercial receivables and other asset-backed classes, employing securitization vehicles and bespoke financing solutions to deliver liquidity to underserved small- and mid-market borrowers.

Through its platform, Asset Entities leverages data-driven underwriting, risk management and portfolio optimization to create diversified exposure across end markets.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Strive (NASDAQ:ASST)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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