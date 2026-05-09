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Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Structure Therapeutics logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Structure Therapeutics reported quarterly EPS of ($0.35), beating Wall Street’s consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04.
  • The stock was slightly lower after the announcement, trading around $39.10 and down 0.1% on Friday.
  • Analysts remain generally constructive on the company, with an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04, Zacks reports.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1%

GPCR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.10. The stock had a trading volume of 802,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.94 and a beta of -1.31. Structure Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $94.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Structure Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Structure Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 target price on Structure Therapeutics and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $109.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Structure Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics NASDAQ: GPCR is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of oral small‐molecule therapies that target G protein‐coupled receptors (GPCRs). Leveraging advances in structural biology, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry, the company’s scientific platform is designed to optimize binding interactions and pharmacokinetic properties, with the goal of delivering innovative treatments for metabolic and inflammatory disorders.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple programs in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

See Also

Earnings History for Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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