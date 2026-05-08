Stryker Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th.

Stryker has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. Stryker has a payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stryker to earn $16.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

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Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $290.52 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $340.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $111.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. Stryker has a one year low of $289.91 and a one year high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. Stryker's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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