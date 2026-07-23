Stryker (SYK) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.49 per share and revenue of $6.5802 billion for the quarter. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Stryker to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Stryker Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $309.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Stryker has a twelve month low of $281.00 and a twelve month high of $404.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $313.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.90.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total value of $1,481,697.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,937.45. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $392.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Further Reading

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