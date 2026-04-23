Stryker (SYK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.00 per share and revenue of $6.3587 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.07. Stryker had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. Stryker's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stryker to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $329.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm's 50-day moving average is $351.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.80. Stryker has a 12 month low of $319.32 and a 12 month high of $404.87. The company has a market capitalization of $126.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total value of $90,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,457,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,814,566.52. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $469.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $397.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $421.11.

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Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Further Reading

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