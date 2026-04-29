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Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Studio City Ih logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stock action: MSC gapped up from a $2.70 close to a $3.42 open but was last trading at $2.46 on light volume (1,838 shares), indicating sharp intraday volatility and thin trading.
  • Analyst view: Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of Sell (based on one analyst report).
  • Company and fundamentals: Studio City International is a Macau integrated-resort operator with a $527.8M market cap, a negative P/E (-8.08), high leverage (debt/equity 3.53) and weak liquidity (quick ratio 0.68, current ratio 0.73).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Studio City Ih.

Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $3.42. Studio City Ih shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 1,838 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Studio City Ih in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Studio City Ih presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Studio City Ih

Studio City Ih Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $527.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Studio City Ih Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Studio City International Holdings Limited NYSE: MSC is a Cayman Islands–incorporated company that develops, owns and operates the Studio City integrated resort on the Cotai Strip in Macau. The business is principally engaged in gaming and non-gaming operations, including hotel accommodations, retail concessions, food and beverage outlets, live entertainment and themed attractions. Studio City is designed to cater to both mass-market and premium gaming customers while also appealing to family and leisure travelers through its entertainment and retail offerings.

The centerpiece of the company’s portfolio is the Studio City resort, which opened in October 2015 and features two landmark hotel towers, more than 1,600 guest rooms and suites, over 160,000 square feet of retail space, a range of dining concepts and convention facilities.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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