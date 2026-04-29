Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $3.42. Studio City Ih shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 1,838 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Studio City Ih in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Studio City Ih presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Studio City Ih

Studio City Ih Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $527.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Studio City Ih Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Limited NYSE: MSC is a Cayman Islands–incorporated company that develops, owns and operates the Studio City integrated resort on the Cotai Strip in Macau. The business is principally engaged in gaming and non-gaming operations, including hotel accommodations, retail concessions, food and beverage outlets, live entertainment and themed attractions. Studio City is designed to cater to both mass-market and premium gaming customers while also appealing to family and leisure travelers through its entertainment and retail offerings.

The centerpiece of the company’s portfolio is the Studio City resort, which opened in October 2015 and features two landmark hotel towers, more than 1,600 guest rooms and suites, over 160,000 square feet of retail space, a range of dining concepts and convention facilities.

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