Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. NYSE: RGR reported higher second-quarter sales and adjusted profitability as the firearms manufacturer increased production, improved product mix and continued to rebuild inventory ahead of the fall hunting and holiday season.

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Net sales rose 19% from the prior-year quarter to $158 million. Diluted earnings were $0.43 per share, compared with a diluted loss of $1.05 per share a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings increased to $0.52 per share from $0.41 per share in the prior-year period.

President and Chief Executive Officer Todd Seyfert said adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 10.5%, supported by favorable product mix, premiumization within existing product families and improved manufacturing efficiency. The company generated more than $17 million in operating cash flow during the quarter and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share.

Manufacturing Output and Demand

Seyfert said the company recorded its fifth consecutive quarter of both sequential and year-over-year sales growth. He attributed the second-quarter sales increase to strength in the core product portfolio, higher average selling prices and increased manufacturing output.

During the first-quarter call, the company had cited production constraints that limited its ability to meet customer demand. Seyfert said operations teams increased throughput during the second quarter and began replenishing finished-goods inventory while maintaining quality and inventory-management objectives.

“Throughout the second quarter, we improved manufacturing execution, increased throughput, and began rebuilding finished goods inventory in a disciplined manner,” Seyfert said.

Consumer demand followed expected seasonal patterns from April through June, he said, with retail traffic slowing during the summer as consumers shift from spring range activity toward the fall hunting and holiday periods. Still, Ruger estimated that distributor sell-through increased 19% year over year, compared with an approximately 5% increase in adjusted National Instant Criminal Background Check System, or NICS, activity.

Seyfert said distributor inventories declined year over year while retail sell-through remained strong, which he said indicated that demand was being driven by consumers rather than channel inventory replenishment alone. The company also rebuilt inventory internally and at distributors compared with the first quarter.

New Products and Product Pipeline

For the first six months of 2026, sales of products launched during the past two years totaled $81 million, representing 29% of firearm sales. However, Seyfert said certain products aged out of the company’s new-product measurement during the quarter, including the Gen II rifles.

“The good news is that we have a tremendous pipeline of new products, not only in Gen II, but across the portfolio,” Seyfert said in response to an analyst question.

The company postponed some product launches in the second quarter because it prioritized fulfilling demand for existing products. Seyfert characterized those delays as short term, particularly for products sharing manufacturing lines with high-demand Gen II rifle calibers entering hunting season.

Ruger also continued expanding its accessory business, which Seyfert described as part of an effort to build product ecosystems around its firearm platforms. Recent accessory offerings target the modern sporting rifle market and are tied to the company’s Harrier rifle.

First-Half Results and Operating Priorities

For the first half of 2026, net sales increased 12% year over year to $299 million, while operating cash flow rose 39% to $36 million. As of June 27, the company held $118 million in cash and short-term investments, had a current ratio of 3.3-to-1 and no debt.

Capital expenditures totaled $8 million through the first half, and Ruger continued to expect approximately $30 million of capital expenditures for the full year. Seyfert said spending is generally weighted toward the second half because projects are approved late in the prior year and investment outlays typically accelerate after midyear.

The company said its remaining priorities for 2026 include:

Improving profitability through lower direct-material costs, component insourcing and product premiumization.

Aligning factory capacity with demand by redeploying assets and cross-training employees.

Managing product life cycles, developing products based on customer feedback and exiting unprofitable platforms with weakening demand.

Increasing production on high-demand lines through bottleneck reduction, improved shop-floor leadership and additional shifts where appropriate.

Expanding through accessories, international markets and domestic and international law-enforcement and security segments.

Ruger Business System and Capital Deployment

During the quarter, Ruger formally established the Ruger Business System, a companywide operating framework intended to standardize planning, execution, performance measurement and continuous improvement. Seyfert said the framework supports both annual operating plans and the company’s longer-term Ruger 2030 strategy.

“We know that the firearms market fluctuates, but our objective is to build an organization that can execute regardless of the macro environment,” Seyfert said.

On capital allocation, Seyfert said Ruger’s first priority remains investment in the business, including capacity, efficiency improvements and more flexible manufacturing equipment. The company is piloting mini-cells at some facilities and considering equipment that provides greater flexibility in product manufacturing.

He said the company could consider stock repurchases if it believes its shares are undervalued, and it continues to evaluate merger-and-acquisition opportunities. However, he added that maintaining cash is important given the cyclical nature of the firearms business.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, founded in 1949 by William B. Ruger and Alexander McCormick Sturm, is a leading American designer and manufacturer of firearms. Headquartered in Newport, New Hampshire, the company has established a reputation for precision engineering and durable products. Its manufacturing footprint includes facilities in Newport and Mayodan, North Carolina, where it maintains a vertically integrated production model spanning metallurgy, machining, and assembly.

The company's product portfolio encompasses a broad range of small arms, including centerfire and rimfire rifles, shotguns, semi-automatic pistols, revolvers, and accessories.

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