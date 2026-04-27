Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 155,340 shares, an increase of 82.2% from the March 31st total of 85,271 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 606,162 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

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Subaru Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FUJHY opened at $7.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.42. Subaru has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.34). Subaru had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.22 billion. Subaru has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.561-0.561 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Subaru will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Subaru

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Subaru by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 356,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 37,021 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Subaru by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,371 shares of the company's stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 16,372 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Subaru by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Subaru by 10.8% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,466 shares of the company's stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Subaru from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Subaru

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation, traded over the counter as OTCMKTS:FUJHY, is a Japanese multinational automaker known for its distinctive use of the horizontally opposed “boxer” engine and standard symmetrical all-wheel-drive system across most of its vehicle lineup. Founded in 1953 as Fuji Heavy Industries, the company rebranded to Subaru Corporation in 2017 to align its corporate identity with its well‐established automotive brand. Subaru's product portfolio includes compact and midsize sedans, sport wagons, crossovers and SUVs, with flagship models such as the Impreza, Legacy, Outback, Forester and Crosstrek (also marketed as the XV in some regions), as well as the performance-oriented BRZ sports coupe developed in partnership with Toyota.

In addition to passenger vehicles, Subaru Corporation is involved in the manufacturing of automotive components, aerospace products and industrial machinery, leveraging advanced materials and precision engineering capabilities inherited from its Fuji Heavy Industries heritage.

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