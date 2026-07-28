Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.53 and traded as low as $8.05. Subaru shares last traded at $8.0750, with a volume of 419,126 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FUJHY. UBS Group downgraded Subaru from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of Subaru from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Subaru presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Subaru

Subaru Stock Up 3.4%

The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.67 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 1.96%.Subaru has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.572-0.572 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Subaru Corporation will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Subaru

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY - Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,638 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,432 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC's holdings in Subaru were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corporation, traded over the counter as OTCMKTS:FUJHY, is a Japanese multinational automaker known for its distinctive use of the horizontally opposed “boxer” engine and standard symmetrical all-wheel-drive system across most of its vehicle lineup. Founded in 1953 as Fuji Heavy Industries, the company rebranded to Subaru Corporation in 2017 to align its corporate identity with its well‐established automotive brand. Subaru's product portfolio includes compact and midsize sedans, sport wagons, crossovers and SUVs, with flagship models such as the Impreza, Legacy, Outback, Forester and Crosstrek (also marketed as the XV in some regions), as well as the performance-oriented BRZ sports coupe developed in partnership with Toyota.

In addition to passenger vehicles, Subaru Corporation is involved in the manufacturing of automotive components, aerospace products and industrial machinery, leveraging advanced materials and precision engineering capabilities inherited from its Fuji Heavy Industries heritage.

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