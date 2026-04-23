Free Trial
→ MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Subsea 7 logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week high: Subsea 7 shares reached a new 52-week intraday high of $33.68 (last $33.48) versus a prior close of $31.33, with modest trading volume of 14,456 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment mixed: Barclays cut its rating to "hold," UBS remains "neutral," and Zacks upgraded to "strong-buy," leaving an aggregate MarketBeat consensus of "Moderate Buy" (one Strong Buy, three Holds).
  • Fundamentals: Q4 EPS missed at $0.49 versus $0.55 expected while revenue slightly beat at $1.96B, and the company shows low leverage (debt/equity 0.09) with a market cap around $9.9B and a P/E of 24.26.
  • Five stocks we like better than Subsea 7.

Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.68 and last traded at $33.48, with a volume of 14456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUBCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Subsea 7 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on Subsea 7

Subsea 7 Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Subsea 7 had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Analysts forecast that Subsea 7 SA will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Subsea 7 SA is a global engineering, construction and services contractor serving the offshore energy industry. The company specializes in complex subsea infrastructure projects, offering pipeline and riser installation, umbilical and flowline deployment, and subsea tie-ins. Its fleet of specialized vessels, diving systems and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) supports installation, inspection, maintenance and repair activities across the life cycle of offshore oil, gas and renewable energy fields.

With roots tracing back to the merger of Subsea 7 Inc and Acergy SA in 2011, Subsea 7 has built a broad international footprint.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Subsea 7 Right Now?

Before you consider Subsea 7, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Subsea 7 wasn't on the list.

While Subsea 7 currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist Cover
The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
My crisis of conscience
My crisis of conscience
From Porter & Company (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines