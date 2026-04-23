Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.68 and last traded at $33.48, with a volume of 14456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.33.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUBCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Subsea 7 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on Subsea 7

Subsea 7 Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Subsea 7 had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Analysts forecast that Subsea 7 SA will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA is a global engineering, construction and services contractor serving the offshore energy industry. The company specializes in complex subsea infrastructure projects, offering pipeline and riser installation, umbilical and flowline deployment, and subsea tie-ins. Its fleet of specialized vessels, diving systems and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) supports installation, inspection, maintenance and repair activities across the life cycle of offshore oil, gas and renewable energy fields.

With roots tracing back to the merger of Subsea 7 Inc and Acergy SA in 2011, Subsea 7 has built a broad international footprint.

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