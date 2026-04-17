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Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Raised to "Strong-Buy" at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Subsea 7 logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Subsea 7 from a "hold" to a strong-buy, while the analyst consensus sits at "Moderate Buy" (one Strong Buy, two Holds) and UBS reiterated a "neutral" rating.
  • In the latest quarter Subsea 7 reported EPS of $0.49 (missed consensus $0.55) and revenue of $1.96B (roughly in line with estimates), and analysts expect 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • Shares opened at $32.40—near a 52-week high of $33.62—implying a $9.58B market cap and a P/E of 23.48, with 50- and 200-day moving averages at $28.18 and $23.11 respectively.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on SUBCY

Subsea 7 Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.07. The firm's fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $33.62.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Subsea 7

(Get Free Report)

Subsea 7 SA is a global engineering, construction and services contractor serving the offshore energy industry. The company specializes in complex subsea infrastructure projects, offering pipeline and riser installation, umbilical and flowline deployment, and subsea tie-ins. Its fleet of specialized vessels, diving systems and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) supports installation, inspection, maintenance and repair activities across the life cycle of offshore oil, gas and renewable energy fields.

With roots tracing back to the merger of Subsea 7 Inc and Acergy SA in 2011, Subsea 7 has built a broad international footprint.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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