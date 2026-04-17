Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's Why

Shares of Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 70,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session's volume of 28,515 shares.The stock last traded at $30.94 and had previously closed at $32.40.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUBCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Subsea 7 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUBCY

Subsea 7 Trading Down 2.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.07. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Subsea 7 SA will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA is a global engineering, construction and services contractor serving the offshore energy industry. The company specializes in complex subsea infrastructure projects, offering pipeline and riser installation, umbilical and flowline deployment, and subsea tie-ins. Its fleet of specialized vessels, diving systems and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) supports installation, inspection, maintenance and repair activities across the life cycle of offshore oil, gas and renewable energy fields.

With roots tracing back to the merger of Subsea 7 Inc and Acergy SA in 2011, Subsea 7 has built a broad international footprint.

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