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Subsea 7 (SUBCY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Subsea 7 logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Subsea 7 is expected to report quarterly results on Thursday, April 30, with analysts forecasting EPS $0.3795 and revenue $1.6875 billion.
  • The stock opened at $33.48 and is trading near its 12‑month high ($33.68); the company has a market cap of $9.90 billion and a P/E of 24.26, with 50‑day/200‑day SMAs of $28.65 and $23.44 respectively.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but mildly positive—consensus is a Moderate Buy (one Strong Buy, three Holds), with recent rating moves including a downgrade by Barclays and an upgrade by Zacks.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Subsea 7.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its resultson Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Subsea 7 to post earnings of $0.3795 per share and revenue of $1.6875 billion for the quarter.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, analysts expect Subsea 7 to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Stock Performance

Shares of SUBCY stock opened at $33.48 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.07. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $33.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Subsea 7 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Subsea 7

Subsea 7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Subsea 7 SA is a global engineering, construction and services contractor serving the offshore energy industry. The company specializes in complex subsea infrastructure projects, offering pipeline and riser installation, umbilical and flowline deployment, and subsea tie-ins. Its fleet of specialized vessels, diving systems and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) supports installation, inspection, maintenance and repair activities across the life cycle of offshore oil, gas and renewable energy fields.

With roots tracing back to the merger of Subsea 7 Inc and Acergy SA in 2011, Subsea 7 has built a broad international footprint.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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