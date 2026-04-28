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Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Issues Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Sumitomo Heavy logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • EPS: Sumitomo Heavy reported earnings of $999.00 per share for the quarter, with a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 2.89%.
  • Stock/fundamentals: The stock opened at $8.41, has a 52-week range of $4.95–$10.16, a market cap of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11.
  • Business profile: Sumitomo Heavy is a Tokyo‑headquartered multinational that manufactures industrial machinery and heavy equipment as a core member of the Sumitomo Group.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Sumitomo Heavy.

Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sumitomo Heavy had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 2.89%.

Sumitomo Heavy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SOHVY opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sumitomo Heavy has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.34.

About Sumitomo Heavy

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. OTCMKTS: SOHVY is a Japanese multinational manufacturer specializing in a broad range of industrial machinery and heavy equipment. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company operates as a core member of the Sumitomo Group, a major keiretsu with roots dating back to the early Meiji era. Sumitomo Heavy serves diverse markets by developing and producing advanced systems for material processing, energy generation, environmental management and transportation.

The company's product portfolio encompasses industrial machinery such as metal‐forming presses, injection molding machines and power transmission systems.

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Earnings History for Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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