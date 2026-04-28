Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Issues Earnings Results

Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sumitomo Heavy had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 2.89%.

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Sumitomo Heavy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SOHVY opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sumitomo Heavy has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.34.

About Sumitomo Heavy

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. OTCMKTS: SOHVY is a Japanese multinational manufacturer specializing in a broad range of industrial machinery and heavy equipment. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company operates as a core member of the Sumitomo Group, a major keiretsu with roots dating back to the early Meiji era. Sumitomo Heavy serves diverse markets by developing and producing advanced systems for material processing, energy generation, environmental management and transportation.

The company's product portfolio encompasses industrial machinery such as metal‐forming presses, injection molding machines and power transmission systems.

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