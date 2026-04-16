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Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Sumitomo logo with Multi-Sector Conglomerates background
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Key Points

  • Sumitomo shares gapped down — the stock opened at $36.83 after a $38.8250 close and was last trading around $38.25, with low intraday volume (1,312 shares) and down about 0.9%.
  • Analyst ratings are mixed but consensus is positive — Zacks upgraded Sumitomo from "strong sell" to "hold", while MarketBeat shows one Strong Buy and one Hold, producing a consensus rating of "Buy".
  • Recent earnings: EPS miss, revenue beat — the company reported $0.58 EPS vs a $0.78 estimate and $11.85B revenue vs $11.72B estimate; Sumitomo has a $45.9B market cap, P/E of 12.38, and analysts forecast 2.82 EPS for the fiscal year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Sumitomo.

Sumitomo Corp. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.8250, but opened at $36.83. Sumitomo shares last traded at $38.25, with a volume of 1,312 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Sumitomo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on SSUMY

Sumitomo Trading Down 0.9%

The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.72 billion. Sumitomo had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sumitomo Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Corporation OTCMKTS: SSUMY is a global integrated trading and investment company headquartered in Japan. As one of the country's major sogo shosha (general trading firms), Sumitomo operates a diversified business portfolio that spans trading, project development, equity investments and provision of services to industrial and consumer markets. The company acts as a commercial intermediary and strategic investor, linking producers, manufacturers and end users across international supply chains.

Sumitomo's business activities cover a wide range of sectors, including metal products and mining, transportation and construction systems, infrastructure and real estate, energy and chemical products, electronics and digital solutions, and consumer goods and food.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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