Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Sumitomo Corp. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.8250, but opened at $36.83. Sumitomo shares last traded at $38.25, with a volume of 1,312 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Sumitomo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on SSUMY

Sumitomo Trading Down 0.9%

The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.72 billion. Sumitomo had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sumitomo Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corporation OTCMKTS: SSUMY is a global integrated trading and investment company headquartered in Japan. As one of the country's major sogo shosha (general trading firms), Sumitomo operates a diversified business portfolio that spans trading, project development, equity investments and provision of services to industrial and consumer markets. The company acts as a commercial intermediary and strategic investor, linking producers, manufacturers and end users across international supply chains.

Sumitomo's business activities cover a wide range of sectors, including metal products and mining, transportation and construction systems, infrastructure and real estate, energy and chemical products, electronics and digital solutions, and consumer goods and food.

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