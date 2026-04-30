Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29, Zacks reports. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. Summit Hotel Properties updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.750-0.850 EPS.

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Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.98. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,074,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,060. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. Summit Hotel Properties's payout ratio is currently -139.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on INN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Summit Hotel Properties

Institutional Trading of Summit Hotel Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 11,110.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 71,862 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 71,221 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,254 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 101.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,492 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company's stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and operates branded select-service hotels and extended-stay properties across the United States. The company focuses on upper-midscale and upscale lodging segments, targeting established national brands to combine the operational efficiencies of limited-service properties with strong franchise affiliation.

The company's portfolio comprises over thirty hotels carrying well-known flags such as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and IHG.

Further Reading

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