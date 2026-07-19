Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Summit Therapeutics to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share and revenue of $0.1090 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Summit Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SMMT stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of -1.26. Summit Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $30.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Summit Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $26.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Summit Therapeutics

Insider Activity at Summit Therapeutics

In other Summit Therapeutics news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh bought 3,810,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,987,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 573,883,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,529,356,492.48. This trade represents a 0.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Duggan purchased 3,810,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,987,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 573,883,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,529,356,492.48. This represents a 0.67% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,870,000 shares of company stock worth $103,616,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 83.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2,654.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 461,301 shares of the company's stock worth $8,068,000 after buying an additional 35,226 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 39,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 423,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 75,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.61% of the company's stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics plc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of precision medicines for serious and life‐threatening diseases. The company applies a targeted approach to drug design, focusing on novel mechanisms of action that differentiate its candidates from existing therapies.

Summit's lead asset, ridinilazole (formerly SMT19969), is being developed to treat Clostridioides difficile infections and has received both Fast Track and Qualified Infectious Disease Product designations from the U.S.

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