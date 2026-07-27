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Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Sun Communities logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sun Communities reported a substantial earnings miss: quarterly EPS was $(8.08), versus the $0.66 consensus estimate, while revenue of $478.4 million fell short of analyst expectations of $623.4 million. The company updated its 2026 full-year EPS guidance to $6.94–$7.10.
  • Shares declined to $121.30 during Monday trading, below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Analysts nevertheless maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average price target of $140.05.
  • The REIT declared a quarterly dividend of $1.12 per share, equivalent to $4.48 annually and a 3.7% yield. Recent insider sales included transactions by an executive vice president and a director, while institutional investors own 99.59% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($8.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($8.74), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.40 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 62.29%. Sun Communities updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.940-7.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance to 2.230-2.330 EPS.

Sun Communities Price Performance

NYSE:SUI traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.30. 3,186,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,604. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.04 and a 200 day moving average of $126.45. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $137.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Sun Communities's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Fernando Castro-Caratini sold 23,750 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $2,955,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,244,051.14. The trade was a 70.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 25,031 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $3,002,718.76. Following the sale, the director owned 857,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,897,009.56. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,235 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,741,000 after buying an additional 22,123 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 93,608 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $11,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Sun Communities by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,858 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 22,870 shares during the last quarter. Braeburn Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Delta Global Management LP acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,403,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SUI. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sun Communities from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sun Communities to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on SUI

About Sun Communities

(Get Free Report)

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

Read More

Earnings History for Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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