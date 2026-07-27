Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.940-7.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 2.230-2.330 EPS.

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Sun Communities Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:SUI traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.30. 3,186,625 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,604. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $137.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.45.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($8.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($8.74). The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.40 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 62.29% and a return on equity of 0.16%. Sun Communities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.940-7.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.330 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Sun Communities's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $133.00 target price on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Odeon Capital Group set a $135.00 target price on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sun Communities to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $140.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SUI

Insider Activity

In other Sun Communities news, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 25,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $3,002,718.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 857,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,897,009.56. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fernando Castro-Caratini sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $2,955,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,051.14. The trade was a 70.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.4% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,087 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.3% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 26.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,884 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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