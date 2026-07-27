Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.230-2.330 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.940-7.100 EPS.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sun Communities from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $133.00 target price on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $140.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Price Performance

SUI stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.30. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,186,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,604. The company's 50 day moving average is $122.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $137.85.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($8.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($8.74). Sun Communities had a net margin of 62.29% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $623.40 million. Sun Communities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.940-7.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.330 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Sun Communities's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Fernando Castro-Caratini sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $2,955,212.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,244,051.14. This trade represents a 70.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 25,031 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $3,002,718.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 857,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,897,009.56. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1,224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,795 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $578,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,015 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 37,933.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,474,162 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $182,663,000 after buying an additional 1,470,286 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 767,190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $95,063,000 after purchasing an additional 463,312 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 685,324 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $88,407,000 after acquiring an additional 379,877 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at about $42,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company's stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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