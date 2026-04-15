Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Lowered to "Hold" Rating by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $138.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.77% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SUI. Citigroup increased their price target on Sun Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sun Communities from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sun Communities from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $139.73.

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Sun Communities Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $129.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $137.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.30.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 61.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sun Communities's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sun Communities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.030 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $435,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUI. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,902 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 55.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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