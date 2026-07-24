Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . Approximately 767,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session's volume of 964,211 shares.The stock last traded at $121.4750 and had previously closed at $120.00.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sun Communities from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Odeon Capital Group set a $135.00 price target on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Sun Communities from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $140.05.

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Sun Communities Stock Performance

The company's fifty day moving average is $122.01 and its 200 day moving average is $126.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $500.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.40 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 62.29% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Sun Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 25,031 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $3,002,718.76. Following the sale, the director owned 857,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,897,009.56. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fernando Castro-Caratini sold 23,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $2,955,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,051.14. The trade was a 70.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 1,226.7% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company's stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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